Change in Leadership told at TNC in Lander

Lander, Wyo. – Milward Simpson has announced that he will be resigning as state director of The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming on September 6, 2019 to pursue a new career opportunity.

During his three years as state director, he led the chapter in accomplishing several important conservation goals. In 2017, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) was part of a coalition that secured funding to allow the transfer of the Antelope Flats parcel to Grand Teton National Park. In addition, it closed several new conservation easements including, most recently, one on the Lazy BV ranch conserving the historic property that in recent years saw the reintroduction of the black footed ferret. With Simpson’s support and involvement, TNC leveraged its science-based approach to pursue new, innovative ways to restore sagebrush, protect big game migration routes and restore degraded stream flows. TNC also helped advance important conservation policy objectives such as the passage of the federal lands package that resulted in permanent re-authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund earlier this year.

According to Simpson, “The opportunity to help conserve our beautiful state as head of this fine organization has been a true honor. I’ve been fortunate to work with an incredibly talented and dedicated staff and an amazing board of passionate and devoted philanthropists, ranchers, energy industry representatives and scientists. TNC has been a well-respected and effective force for conservation in Wyoming for more than 30 years, and I’m certain that the organization will find a new leader to keep the chapter moving forward strongly into the future.”

Commenting on this announcement, TNC in Wyoming’s board chair Margie Taylor said: “The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming has been very fortunate to have at its helm someone with Milward’s knowledge and passion for our state, and we are excited about the opportunities he has ahead.”

While a hiring committee will be created to guide the search for a new director, Elizabeth Kitchens will step in as acting state director to lead the Wyoming chapter. Kitchens, who is currently the associate state director for TNC in Utah, joined the organization in 2002 as senior attorney and, in 2013, became associate general counsel for TNC’s Western U.S. Division. In her legal job, she worked with numerous TNC chapters across the West, as well as the Colorado River Program and the Argentina Program. In 2016, she joined TNC in Utah as director of conservation programs before moving to her current position. Kitchens is a native of New Mexico and went to college and law school in Colorado. Prior to joining TNC, she was in private practice with a major law firm in Salt Lake City.