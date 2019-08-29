Advisory posted for Harmful Boysen Bacterial Bloom

On August 28, 2019, Boysen State Park reported a cyanobacterial bloom at the northern swim beach of Boysen Reservoir. Blooms were also observed in Fremont Bay and eastern coves of the reservoir, according to Hot Springs County’s Public Health Office.

According to a Facebook post on the county’s website, the Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following:

• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.

• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.

• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

• Avoid water spray from the bloom.

• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

• If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.

HCBs are also referred to as harmful algal blooms (HABs) since cyanobacteria are commonly known as blue-green algae. The Department of Health issues advisories to inform the public that there may be health risks for people and animals in areas where HCBs occur. Lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the waterbody and conditions can change frequently. The advisory will remain in place until the bloom has fully dissipated.

The most up-to-date information as well as other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.