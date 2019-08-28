State Parks Commission sets Sept. 5th meeting in Laramie

Members of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will meet September 5-6 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison, Horse Barn Theater, 975 Snowy Range Road, in Laramie. Two Fremont County residents set on the commission.

The meeting is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on September 5 and 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on September 6.

During the meeting, the Commission will hear agency and division updates. They will also discuss a Wyoming State Museum accession/deaccession report, an event fee waiver request and a Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board member reappointment confirmation.

The Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites.

The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.

Members of the Commission are: President Julie Greer, Sheridan; Vice PresidentRobert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Aaron Bannon, Lander; Wayne Deahl, Torrington; Kathy Lenz, Sundance; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Chuck Engebretsen, Lost Springs; Don Schmalz, Cody; and Sue Peters, Riverton.