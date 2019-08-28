RMS tobacco, drug violations reported on Tuesday

The Riverton Police Department received 33 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

The first tobacco citation to a juvenile was issued Tuesday to a student at Riverton Middle School. The use of tobacco products and vaping is prohibited in FCSD#25 buildings and grounds.

In a separate call, a ticket was made at the Middle School for possession of a controlled substance by a student there. A report is pending.

On the subject of smoking, a Riverton motel called police to report that a guest was smoking in a non-smoking room. The reporting party was advised that the problem was not a law enforcement matter.

A domestic abuse report of a boyfriend assaulting his girlfriend is under investigation. The report came from South 8th East.

Arrests

Arrested 30-year-old male from Ethete, Robert Addison for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 18-year-old male from Riverton, Orlando Morales for two Fremont County Warrants, Possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of alcohol.