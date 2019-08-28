Pedro Mountain Fire containment at 10 percent

The Bureau of Land Management state office has updated the status of the Pedro Mountain Fire burning next to Pathfinder Reservoir in Central Wyoming.

The fire has now grown to 9,386 acres and is 10% contained. There are currently 264 personnel on the fire including hot shot crews, 22 engines, helicopters, & water tenders.

On Tuesday, area residents and visitors around the Pedro Mountain fire saw increased smoke due to firing operations. Crews are working on the north end of the fire to strategically burn vegetation to help control spread of the fire and create containment lines.