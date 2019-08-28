Breaking News

Pedro Mountain Fire containment at 10 percent

Article Updated: August 28, 2019
Two CL-415 Superscoopers pick up water from the Pathfinder Reservoir to drop on the Pedro Mountain Fire. These aircraft can scoop about 1,000 gallons of water to help aid fire suppression efforts. BLM Photo

The Bureau of Land Management state office has updated the status of the Pedro Mountain Fire burning next to Pathfinder Reservoir in Central Wyoming.

The fire has now grown to 9,386 acres and is 10% contained. There are currently 264 personnel on the fire including hot shot crews, 22 engines, helicopters, & water tenders.
On Tuesday, area residents and visitors around the Pedro Mountain fire saw increased smoke due to firing operations. Crews are working on the north end of the fire to strategically burn vegetation to help control spread of the fire and create containment lines.

