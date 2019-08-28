New lightning-caused fire discovered in Yellowstone

A new forest fire was detected Monday on the eastern shore of Yellowstone Lake. The fire has resulted in the closure of one camping area for safety reasons. Here’s what we know:

The 0.5-acre Brimstone Fire was detected on the afternoon of August 26 east of Yellowstone Lake. See map.

Likely caused by lightning, it is burning in a spruce and fir forest.

For safety reasons, the Brimstone Bay campsite 5E4 near the Thorofare Trail is closed until further notice.

Due to low fire activity, the Thorofare Trail remains open. Hikers can check the current status of the trail at Backcountry Situation Report.

Fire staff will monitor the fire.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.