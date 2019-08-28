Four alcohol-related arrests; Two reported Frauds

Lander Police responded to 21 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

A resident on Market Street reported a vehicle tire had been slashed.

Two attempted fraud cases were reported Tuesday, one through the mail and the other via a computer.

Information on alleged drug use at Lander Valley High School was forwarded to the School Resource Officer.

A resident on Aspen Way reported a number of cattle were grazing in his yard.

Arrests/Citations

Natasha Ynostrosa, 27, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication. Ynostrosa allegedly was causing a disturbance on a bus. She was arrested when the bus arrived in Lander at 5:46 pm.

Otto Oldman, 41, Ethete, on three (3) LPD warrants

Kobey Simpson, 22, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence. Simpson was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 300 North Ninth and Washakie Streets at 6:50 pm

Deanna Aragon, 35, Lander, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and cited for No Drivers License and No Insurance after a complaint was lodged from 400 South Second and Popo Agie Street.

Alberto Trujillo, 78, Lander, Trespassing

Tianna Armour, 28, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication and Peace Disturbance.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.