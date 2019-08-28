Forest Fire reported south of Dubois near Bomber Lake

DUBOIS, Wyo. – A new fire has broken out in the Shoshone National Forest’s Wind River Ranger District. The Bomber Lake Fire was discovered this afternoon by an aerial resource attempting to verify a report of smoke. The fire, which is approximately 40-50 acres in size, is located in rugged terrain 13 miles south of Dubois.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the safety of any public in the back country is the primary concern of fire managers.

More information on the fire will be posted when it becomes available.