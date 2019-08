The first case of bubonic plague in a dog in Fremont County has been confirmed, according to a local veterinarian. The Wyoming Livestock Board is scheduled to release a formal announcement later today, according to the Stock Doc.

Of particular concern to veterinarians and public health officials is that dogs and cats are current on flea and tick preventatives to prevent the spread of this bacterial disease.

Plague is a zoonotic disease, but is not new to our the county.