200+ booked in county jail; Death in Dubois

There were 58 calls for service received at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The calls included 15 requests for an ambulance and five fire calls. A total of 13 people were booked into the detention center, which today has a population of 209 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, 17 inmates are being jailed outside of the county. There were six arrests on Tuesday.

From the call log…

A Three vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Highway 789 and the Rendezvous Road south of Riverton at 7:42 a.m. The BIA Wind River Police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

An incident of animal abuse is under investigation in Riverton.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office responded to a report of a deceased individual in the Dubois area at 1:33 p.m.

A hit and run driver struck and took out a portion of a chain link fence and posts at the maintenance yard of the Midvale Irrigation District in Pavillion. Deputies later located the driver and he was arrested on an outstanding county warrant and for careless driving and failure to stop at an accident scene.

Of the fire calls, Lander Rural responded to a gas odor investigation on Plunkett Road, Lander City Fire responded to a vehicle crash at North 9th and Washakie, Riverton Fire responded to a smoke investigation on Rose Lane and the Riverton Police Responded to a three-vehicle crash to assist Wind River Police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.