Spent Fuel Rods is topic for Casper meeting September 5

The Wyoming Legislature’s Spent Fuel Rods Subcommittee has planned to meet September 5th at 10 a.m. at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. Senator Eli Bebout of Riverton is a member of the subcommittee.

The purpose of this meeting is to gather information regarding the storage of spent nuclear fuel in Wyoming, according to an announcement from the Legislative Service Office. The Subcommittee will hear testimony from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Department of Energy to learn more about the storage and permitting process. Members of the public may also submit online comments here: https://wyoleg.gov/postcomments/AddComments.aspx?CommID=J09.

Please direct questions about this meeting to Legislative Service Office Committee staff Brian Fuller or MaryBeth Oatsvall at: (307) 777-7881.

Individuals who plan to provide materials to the Committee during the meeting should provide the materials in electronic format to Committee staff and provide sufficient hard copies for members of the Committee, Committee staff and interested members of the audience. Hard copies should be on three hole paper.

All materials provided to the Committee in written form will be part of the official record of the Committee’s meeting and will be on file at the Legislative Service Office.