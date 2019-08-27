Shirley Yellowhair died on August 21, 2019 in Thornton, Colorado. The Funeral Service will be 10am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 also in the Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Friday Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Shirley Ellen Armour-Yellowhair journeyed to heaven on August 21st, 2019. Her last day was spent with the close comforts of family. She was a Mother, Sister, Aunt, Daughter, Cousin, Friend, and Grandmother to many grandchildren.

Shirley leaves behind daughters; Verna Wilson of Ethete, Betty (William) Mathews, Alma (Eugene) Piper, Bev Denipah, Sharon Wagon, Brenda Johnston, Arlene Santillanes, Cheryl Santillanes, Darlene (Hector) Longoria, Rhonda McCabe, Sister: Anita Gordon and family Sons; Richard Addison, Matthew Antelope, Gus Yellowhair, Marcus Yellowhair, Cousin Winona Whiteplume & Mary Chase Alone of South Dakota, not to forget the many nieces and nephews, and friends that Shirley had.

Shirley had many grandchildren; Roshawn Boatwright, Derek Boatwright, Randy Wilson III, Jayven Yellowhair, Jayden Yellowhair, Sydney Wilson, Darrell Antelope, Jevon Antelope, Shaelynn Yellowhair, Waterbird & Meadowlark Yellowhair and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren

Shirley Yellowhair was born in Fort Washakie, Wyoming on April 8th, 1948 to Martin Armour Sr and Susan Harris. She lived her full life upon the Wind River Reservation where she met and married her late husband Martin Yellowhair from Oklahoma. Shirley’s hobbies included; cooking, gambling, playing bingo, and spending time with her many grandchildren.

Shirley in her younger years worked as a receptionist at Indian Health Service, worked at Ethete Store, then she retired to baby sit for her grandchildren, while she continued to be homemaker for her family.

Shirley Yellowhair is proceeded in death by her parents, Martin Armour Sr. and Susan Harris-Armour, husband, Martin Yellowhair, sisters, Doris Wagon, Winifred Drake, Betty Armour, Marylou Oldman, Charlotte White, Brothers Martin Armour Jr., two baby brothers, and son, Randell Wilson Jr., nieces, Jeanne Armour and Susan Johnston.

