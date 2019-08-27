RPD: Eight arrests; Cat killed; Dog Bites child

Riverton Police answered 33 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:

A resident in the 1000 block of East Park called Police to report that a neighbor had killed their cat. A report of the incident is pending.

A resident in the 1500 block of Gannett Drive reported finding a bat in their residence. A report is pending.

In a reptile call, a resident in the 400 block of West Adams reported a large bull snake in their yard. When officers arrived, the snake had disappeared.

An 8-year-old child was reported bitten by the family dog and was taken to the Emergency Room for treatment. The incident reportedly occurred in the 100 block of East Jackson.

Arrests:

Arrested 31-year-old male from Riverton James Hobbie for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 47-year-old male from Saint Stephens, Vernon Manderson for Open Container

Arrested 47-year-old female from Riverton, Gwenn Duran for RivertonMunicipal Warrant. Duran was found sleeping in a home not hers in the 300 block of West Washington.

Arrested 29-year-old female from Riverton, Erika Antelope for Criminal entry

Arrested 47-year-old female from Riverton Cassandra Goggles on a Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 21-year-old female from Ethete, Anastasia Ridgley for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 18-year-old female from Saint Stephens, Courtney Roman for Fremont County Warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.