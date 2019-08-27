RPD: Eight arrests; Cat killed; Dog Bites child

Riverton Police answered 33 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:
A resident in the 1000 block of East Park called Police to report that a neighbor had killed their cat. A report of the incident is pending.
A resident in the 1500 block of Gannett Drive reported finding a bat in their residence. A report is pending.
In a reptile call, a resident in the 400 block of West Adams reported a large bull snake in their yard. When officers arrived, the snake had disappeared.
An 8-year-old child was reported bitten by the family dog and was taken to the Emergency Room for treatment. The incident reportedly occurred in the 100 block of East Jackson.
Arrests:
Arrested 31-year-old male from Riverton James Hobbie for Fremont County Warrant
Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for Public Intoxication
Arrested 47-year-old male from Saint Stephens, Vernon Manderson for Open Container
Arrested 47-year-old female from Riverton, Gwenn Duran for RivertonMunicipal Warrant. Duran was found sleeping in a home not hers in the 300 block of West Washington.
Arrested 29-year-old female from Riverton, Erika Antelope for Criminal entry
Arrested 47-year-old female from Riverton Cassandra Goggles on a Riverton Municipal Warrant
Arrested 21-year-old female from Ethete, Anastasia Ridgley for Fremont County Warrant
Arrested 18-year-old female from Saint Stephens, Courtney Roman for Fremont County Warrant
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.