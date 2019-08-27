Missing man; Police arrested 23 since Friday; School Bus Drive-by reported

Riverton police responded to 75 calls for service over the weekend. From the call log…

Police issued an Attempt to locate bulletin for 65-year-old Alexander Munoz of Riverton. If anyone has any information to his whereabouts, please contact the Riverton Police Department. He went missing from his home on Saturday in the 2400 block of Garnet Drive

Police reported a school bus drive-by Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Federal at 2:10 p.m. while the driver was letting kids out of the bus. The vehicle turned into the Walmart parking lot. It is a state law to stop for school buses when they are displaying their red flashing lights and have displayed a lighted stop sign on the drivers side of the bus. This incident is under investigation and video from the school bus is being reviewed.

Police were also called to the North Side of Walmart at 3:35 pm Friday where two vehicle were parked with dogs inside. Neither vehicle was running with the air conditioning on. The outside temperature at the time was 88 degrees. A report is pending.

A female allegedly assaulted with a tire iron and needing stitches refused to cooperate with officers just after 9 p.m. Friday night on Sunnyside Avenue.

A complaint over a cat brought officers to the 1200 block of East Park Saturday afternoon and two arrests were made, not over the cat, but for a 54 year old female for possession of a controlled substance and a 43-year-old male for planting/cultivating marijuana.

Arrests/Citations

A state Accident Report was filed after a property damage vehicle crash in the 800 block of East Monroe. A 39-year-old female was cited for no valid drivers license and following too closely.

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton, Edwin Armour for Public Intoxication

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton, Wendall Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 41 year old male from Riverton, Vearle Wilson, for Public Intoxication

Arrested 51-year-old male from Ethete, Houston Headley, for Public Intoxication

Arrested 39-year-old male from Casper Wy., for Public Intoxication

Arrested 21-year-old male from Fort Washakie, Caleb Hurtado, for possession of a controlled substance

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Wy., Edward Brown, for public intoxication and frequenting parks after hours.

Arrested 19-year-old male from Riverton Wy., Mason Morton for minor under the influence

Arrested 19-year-old male from Riverton, Jaydan Ladd for minor under the influence

Arrested 19-year-old male from Kinnear, Adrian Rumery-Rico, for minor under the influence

Cited 16, 17, and 20-year-old males for minor under the influence

A 54 -year-old female cited for possession of a controlled substance

A 43-year-old male cited for planting/cultivating marijuana

Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton Wy., Tyrone Lovejoy, for Intoxicated Pedestrian

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton, Vearle Wilson, for public intoxication, resisting, and indecent exposure

Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton, Wy., Vincent Yellowbear, for public intoxication

A 46-year-old male issued a citation for disturbing the peace

Arrested 33-year-old female from Arapahoe, Keina Duran, for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton, Donovan Shakespeare, for public intoxication

Arrested 22-year-old female from Riverton, Talleigh Guinard, on a FCSO warrant.

Arrested 27-year-old female from Fort Washakie, KRISTEN WASHAKIE on three FCSO Warrants

Arrested 19-year-old male from Ethete, Dustin Smith, on two FCSO warrants and a warrant out of Hot Springs County