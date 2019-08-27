Labor Day: Drive Sober or get pulled over

During the 2019 Labor Day weekend holiday, Fremont County law enforcement officers will be working overtime to keep drunk drivers off the roads and save lives.

This high-visibility enforcement campaign will include additional enforcement from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Lander, Shoshoni, Wind River and Riverton police departments and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. There will be increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired and additional officers on the road, who are aiming to drastically reduce drunk driving on our roadways.

The statistics prove that everyone has a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. Nationally, 10,874 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2017. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2013 to 2017—one person was killed in drunk driving crashes every 48 minutes in 2017. This is why Fremont County law enforcement officers are working to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to Labor Day weekend, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Drunk driving isn’t the only danger on the road. Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem on our roads. If drivers are impaired by any substance—alcohol or drugs—they should never get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Driving while impaired is illegal, period. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. It’s that simple.

“It’s the end of summer and we want you to celebrate safely with friends and family,” said Chief Jim Litz of the Shoshoni Police Department. “Let’s make sure we all do our part to keep our roads free of impaired drivers so that we all have a safe holiday. Let’s all work to end to this senseless behavior.”

Fremont County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

· Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

· If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

· Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.