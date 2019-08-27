Fremont County Jobless rate fell in July to 4.6 percent

Wyoming Unemployment Rises to 3.6% in July 2019

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.5% in June to 3.6% in July. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than its July 2018 level of 4.1% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Fremont County’s overall unemployment rate was identified as 4.6 percent, down from 5.2 percent. The county’s workforce was pegged at 18,325 in July, the number of employed workers totaled 17,482, with the number of jobless residents at 843 people. That’s a reduction from 969 unemployed residents in July 2018.

Most county unemployment rates fell slightly or stayed the same from June to July. The largest decreases occurred in Niobrara (down from 3.3% to 2.9%), Uinta (down from 4.3% to 4.0%), Teton (down from 2.3% to 2.0%), Natrona (down from 4.2% to 3.9%), Goshen (down from 4.1% to 3.8%), and Converse (down from 3.2% to 2.9%) counties. Unemployment increased in Campbell County (up from 3.7% to 5.7%) and Crook County (up from 3.0% to 3.6%).

From July 2018 to July 2019, unemployment fell in 13 counties, rose in eight counties, and remained unchanged in two counties. The largest jobless rate decreases were seen in Converse (down from 3.7% to 2.9%), Fremont (down from 5.2% to 4.6%), and Natrona (down from 4.4% to 3.9%) counties. Unemployment increased in Campbell (up from 4.1% to 5.7%), Crook (up from 2.9% to 3.6%), Sublette (up from 3.6% to 4.1%), and Washakie (up from 3.9% to 4.4%) counties.

Campbell County had the highest unemployment rate in July at 5.7%. It was followed by Fremont County at 4.6%, Big Horn County at 4.4%, and Washakie County at 4.4%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 2.0%, Niobrara County at 2.9%, and Converse County at 2.9%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased from 292,600 in July 2018 to 298,900 in July 2019, a gain of 6,300 jobs (2.2%).