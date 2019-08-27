Cowboys kick off season Saturday vs Missouri

Laramie, Wyo. – The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off the 2019 season on Saturday hosting the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. That contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. M.T. start. It marks only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC opponent. The first SEC team to visit Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium was Ole Miss in 2004. Wyoming defeated the Rebels in that game, 37-32.



A first-time event in the history of War Memorial Stadium is planned for the season opener versus Missouri. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Stripe Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.



Fans may access more information on tickets and t-shirts for the “Stripe Out” by going to: GoWyo.com/StripeOut

Game Day Saturday

This weekend marks the Hall of Fame Weekend at Wyoming. The 26th class of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday night in ceremonies at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. That event is sold out. This year’s inductees will be recognized at halftime of Saturday’s game.



Saturday’s game will be televised by CBS Sports Network and will be broadcast on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The Matchup

Head coach Craig Bohl and his coaching staff welcome back 13 starters (five on offense, six on defense and two on special teams) and 42 lettermen (20 on offense, 17 on defense and five on special teams). Those returning players helped the 2018 Wyoming team post a 6-6 record, earn bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season and end the season on a four-game winning streak. Wyoming not only returns 13 of 24 regular starters from last season, but there are a total of 31 Cowboys on the 2019 roster who have starting experience during their Wyoming careers.



The Cowboys finished 2018 strong with convincing road wins over Colorado State (34-21) and New Mexico (31-3), a home win over San Jose State (24-9) and a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Air Force (35-27) in a game that saw the Cowboys score three touchdowns in the final 4:30 of the game to erase a 27-14 deficit. Wyoming also had two finalists for national awards in 2018 — a first in program history. Former Cowboy and current Minnesota Viking Marcus Epps was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy given to the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on, and then junior Cooper Rothe was one of three national finalists for the 2018 Lou Groza Award, honoring the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker. Rothe returns for his senior season as a leading All-America candidate.



Leading the team in 2019 will be a group of 12 seniors with starting experience — six on defense, four on offense and two on special teams. Among that group are preseason All-America candidates Rothe, at place-kicker, and Logan Wilson, at middle linebacker. Wilson has been named to both the 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List and Butkus Award Watch List. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year. The Butkus Award goes to the nation’s best linebacker. Rothe has been named to the 2019 Groza Award Watch List and multiple Preseason All-America teams, including being named a Second Team Preseason All-American by the Sporting News. Rothe is also the returning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, and is the preseason pick by conference media members to win that award again in 2019.

Joining Wilson as returning senior starters on defense are cornerbacks Tyler Hall and Antonio Hull, strong safety Alijah Halliburton, weak-side linebacker Cassh Maluia and defensive end Josiah Hall. Three senior receivers with starting experience return in Austin Conway, Raghib Ismail and John Okwoli. They are joined by redshirt senior tight end Josh Harshman. On special teams in addition to Rothe, his holder, senior Nick Szpor returns to start for his fourth consecutive season.



A number of underclassmen also return after playing critical roles for the Pokes a year ago. Quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tyler Vander Waal both return after sharing the starting duties last season. Chambers came out of 2019 Spring Practice as the projected starter. In his first start as a collegian, Chambers played a big role in Wyoming’s 34-21 road win at Colorado State. The true freshman rushed for 101 yards and one rushing touchdown and completed 7 of 10 passes for 116 yards and two passing TDs in the victory. Chambers also led UW to its home victory over San Jose State. Vander Waal was the starter in three of Wyoming’s wins against New Mexico State, Wofford and New Mexico and came off the bench early in the first quarter for an injured Chambers to help key the Cowboys’ miraculous win over Air Force. Due to the new NCAA redshirt rules implemented last year, Chambers got his freshman season back as he played in only four games. He will be a redshirt freshman, and Vander Waal will be a sophomore.



Running back Xazavian Valladay returns for his sophomore season. Valladay had the best game of his college career in the season finale at New Mexico. He rushed for 192 yards on 22 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns versus the Lobos.



Other key offensive returners who are underclassmen include sophomore center Keegan Cryder, who earned First Team Freshman All-America honors in 2018 from the Football Writers Association of America. Tackles Rudy Stofer and Alonzo Velazquez started seven and five games, respectively. Velazquez’s season was cut short due to injury. Junior Logan Harris is the projected starter at right guard and has 13 career starts to his credit, while sophomores Eric Abojei (five starts in 2018) and Patrick Arnold (four starts) are the projected co-starters at left guard after Fall Camp.



The key underclassmen on defense returning starts with junior defensive end Garrett Crall. Crall had 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his first season as a starter in 2018. Junior nose tackle Javaree Jackson also has two starts and has played in 19 career games over his first two seasons.

The Tigers return 13 starters from a team that finished with an 8-5 overall mark in 2018. In all, Missouri returns 51 letter winners and finished last season winning four of their last five games with the only loss coming in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl falling to Oklahoma State by a score of 30-3.

Mizzou was selected to finish third in the SEC East, behind only Georgia and Florida. The Tigers averaged 36.6 points per game last season allowing 25.5 points per game. Missouri averaged 481.8 yards of offense per game, while defensively the Tigers allowed 388.5 yards of total offense per contest.

Missouri’s offense is highlighted by transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, as the former Clemson signal caller heads to Mizzou with a 16-2 career record. He ran for 665 yards last season with 11 touchdowns for Clemson. Junior tight Albert Okwuegbunam and senior offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms were named Preseason All-SEC First Team. Okwuegbunam recorded 43 catches for 466 yards in nine games. Running back Larry Rountree was named Third Team Preseason All-SEC, as he rushed for 1,919 yards in two seasons.

The Missouri defense is led by Cale Garrett, as the First Team All-SEC selection recorded 112 tackles last season with 6.5 tackles for loss. DeMarkus Acy was a Second Team-All SEC selection last season. He led the team and ranked seventh in the SEC with three interceptions on the year, including one he ran back 76 yards at Tennessee.

Tickets to Wyoming Football games are available by going online at: GoWyo.com/tickets; by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu; by calling (307) 766-7220; or by stopping by the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive on the UW Campus.