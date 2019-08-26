Weathered Snow Fence Wood stolen in the Gas Hills

Citizens’ help requested to identify the suspect(s)

Sometime between Aug. 19 and today, Aug. 26, 147 weathered snow fence boards, from 21 panels, were stolen from highway snow fence 32.1 miles east of Riverton on WY136 (Gas Hills Road).

“We were at this site on Aug. 19, and the snow fence was intact. Today, it’s gone,” said Riverton maintenance foreman Shane Pugh of Riverton. “Law enforcement is investigating, but we could really use any and all tips phoned to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, (307) 332-5611 or (307) 856-7200.”

WYDOT maintenance workers will be forced to repair the fence, at a significant cost, prior to winter.