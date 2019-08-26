Stabbing, Two structure fires and an angry casino patron

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports that over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, August 26, the dispatch center received 135 calls for service, including 57 requests for an ambulance and 14 calls for a fire department. Twenty-one persons were booked into the detention center which has an inmate population of 200 people they are responsible for. Of those, 14 inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the weekend call log:

A man who was allegedly stabbed at the Big Bend Ponds in Riverton and showed up at SageWest Riverton’s Emergency Room refused to cooperate with deputies and did not provide any information about the incident.

A structure fire was reported at 693 Rendezvous Road at 6:45 p.m. on Friday night.

A theft from a motor vehicle discovered after 9 a.m. Saturday at a residence near Riverton is under investigation. No further details were provided.

The Fort Washakie Fire Battalion responded to a structure fire at 66 Old Wind River Highway Saturday morning just after 10:30 am.

A motorcycle rider crashed on a dirt road near Atlantic City just after noon on Saturday and was transported to SageWest Lander by ambulance.

A shoplifter was caught at Walmart in Riverton at 7 pm Saturday

The 789 Casino south of Riverton reported that a patron there became upset and struck a machine just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The NAPA Auto Parts store in Dubois reported that a vehicle crashed into its awning post overnight Saturday causing damage.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office responded to a deceased individual call in Lander on Friday.