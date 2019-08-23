UW Bringing Thunder to Riverton

Fans in central Wyoming will have an opportunity to see the iconic University of Wyoming marching band closer to home.

UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band will perform at halftime of the Cody-Riverton high school football game at Riverton High School Friday, Sept. 6. The event, dubbed “Bringing the Thunder,” is a celebration of UW’s commitment to serve the state and its residents. It provides an opportunity for fans in attendance to enjoy one of the West’s preeminent collegiate marching bands. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., and admission is free and open to the public.

Riverton High School (RHS) has a strong marching band tradition, earning 12 straight superior ratings at the state level, and participation in the marching band averages more than 80 students each year. The RHS band will play at the conclusion of Western Thunder’s performance. Cody High School has won two state titles in football in the last six years in Class 3A, Wyoming’s second-largest classification.

In addition to the performance by UW’s band, “Bringing the Thunder” will feature representatives of the UW Office of Admissions to answer questions and interact with fans. Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including the chance to win limited-edition prizes.

Western Thunder is composed of students involved in almost every academic major offered at UW. In addition to playing at UW home games and postseason events for football and basketball, the band has appeared at Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers professional football games.

Fremont County is well represented on this year’s edition of Western Thunder.

Riverton students slated to return to the familiar environs of Wolverine Field as members of the UW marching band Sept. 6 are Amanda Johnston, sousaphone; Jayce Leach, trombone; Will Mumme, trumpet; Torin Perrett, alto saxophone; and Zach Tolman, graduate assistant.

Students from Lander are Andy Enders, trombone; Andrew Gramlich, drum major; Katie Hines, clarinet; Toby Hootch, trumpet; and Ben Logue, sousaphone.

Matt Poto, of Cody, plays snare drum in Western Thunder.