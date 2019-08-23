Three thefts reported, vehicle hits building

The Lander Police responded to 27 calls for service on Thursday.
From the call log:
Tools were reported taken from an alley address on Main Street in Lander. A report was filed.
A Lander woman reported the theft of a black Italian leather purse with a large white strap from Christina Drive.
A theft was reported from a vehicle parked at Mr.D’s. A thief entered a vehicle in the parking lot there.
Arrests/Citations
Monica Ward, 63, Lander City for improper backing after her vehicle ran into a building at 1320 Bishop Randall Drive.
Sarah Evans, 37, Riverton, Arrested on an LPD warrant.
Kyron Chavez, 19, Lander, Arrested on a LPD warrant
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.