Three thefts reported, vehicle hits building

The Lander Police responded to 27 calls for service on Thursday.

From the call log:

Tools were reported taken from an alley address on Main Street in Lander. A report was filed.

A Lander woman reported the theft of a black Italian leather purse with a large white strap from Christina Drive.

A theft was reported from a vehicle parked at Mr.D’s. A thief entered a vehicle in the parking lot there.

Arrests/Citations

Monica Ward, 63, Lander City for improper backing after her vehicle ran into a building at 1320 Bishop Randall Drive.

Sarah Evans, 37, Riverton, Arrested on an LPD warrant.

Kyron Chavez, 19, Lander, Arrested on a LPD warrant

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.