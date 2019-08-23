Three local men sentenced to Prison in Federal Court

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced THOMAS QUINN SURRELL, 27, of Riverton on Tuesday, August 20, for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Surrell was arrested in Lander. He received forty-six months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $24,154.29. The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case.

Skavdahl also sentenced STERLING CHARLES BLINDMAN , 26, of Fort Washakie, on Monday, August 19 for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Blindman was arrested in Fort Washakie. He received fifty-one months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $250.00 fine, a $100.00 special assessment with restitution to be determined at a later date,. The FBI investigated this case.

In a third case, Skavdahl sentenced RAYMOND LEE NORCUTT, Jr., 35, with no fixed residence, on Monday, August 19 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Norcutt was arrested in Hot Springs County. He received a total of one hundred-twenty months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.