Remote fire detected in YNP

According to the National Park Service at Mammoth Hot Springs, a remote fire has been detected in the Bechler district of Yellowstone National Park.

On August 21, a medical aircraft detected the 1-acre Wyodaho Fire about ¾-mile east of Wyodaho Lake in the Bechler District of Yellowstone National Park.

The fire is smoldering and creeping in grass and open timber. It is less than a mile from the Bechler River Trail and is about 600 feet above the trail.

There are no trail or campsite closures associated with this fire although a one-mile diameter area closure has been implemented to provide a margin of safety around the fire area.

The fire will be monitored by fire personnel and the closure will be expanded or contracted as needed.

The Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.