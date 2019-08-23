Mural unveiled at Riverton Branch Library

A new mural wrapping the circulation desk at the Riverton Branch Library was unveiled to the public in a reception Thursday night. Painted by local well-know artist Robert Martinez, the mural features images of the iconic Wyoming Indian Paintbrush, Northern Arapaho Chief Yellow Calf and a local working cowboy painted from a historic photo from the 1930s.

The $7,500 project was funded totally by the Fremont County Library Foundtion. President Ernie Over said the mural brightens the library space and makes it a true community space for all members of the local community.

For his part, Martinez said the images are set against a background of a silhoutte of the Wind River Range. The background is set in the colors of the interior of the library with contemporary colors for the images. “Chief Yellow Calf has a slight grin, as opposed to the tradition stoic images. I felt that image was very welcoming and that’s why I chose it,” he said.

Riverton Branch Librarian Sherry Haskins said the installation of the project began months ago with planning. The work was done in house by the county library’s maintenance staff and started in earnest this past week.

The new wrap-around mural features the Wyoming State Flower Indian Paintbrush and Northern Arapaho Chief Yellow Calf on one side. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over.

Artist Robert Martinez explained his inspiration for the space and provided details on each image. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over.