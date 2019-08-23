CWC Volleyball on the Road

A Rustler– an energetic person, who finds a way to succeed, to emerge victorious, to grow, to innovate. We sustain. We thrive. We flourish.
The Central Wyoming College Rustler Volleyball Team is on the Road in Richfield, Utah for the Snow College Invitational
|Fri. 23
|vs. Yavapai College @ Richfield, UT
|Snow College Invitational
|1:00 PM
|vs. Utah State Eastern @ Richfield, UT
|Snow College Invitational
|7:00 PM
|Sat. 24
|vs. Otero Junior College * @ Richfield, UT
|Snow College Invitational
|9:00 AM
|vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College @ Richfield, UT
|Snow College Invitational
|1:00 PM