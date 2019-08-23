Cooler Today with 30% chance of Thunderstorms

Today’s Wind River Basin Forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton:

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday– Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

The Western Wyoming Forecast for Friday: