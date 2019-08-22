Prescription, tow chain thefts reported

Multiple reports from the Riverton Police Department are contained in this post:
Monday:
From the Call Log:
A resident on North Federal called police to report that a friend had gone to a drug store to pick up prescriptions (oxycontin and Iboprofen) three days earlier but had not delivered them.
A resident on Fremont Street reported being threatened by a neighbor
A reported gunshot heard on Eastview Drive was a vehicle that had backfired.
The Riverton Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the 700 block of South Third West.
Arrests
Arrested 22 year old female from Riverton, Callie Hunsberger for Fremont County Warrant
Arrested 59 year old female from Riverton, Julia C’Hair for Public Intoxication
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law
Tuesday:
More raccoons were caught in a trap in the 3000 block of West Main.
A bat was trapped in the 900 block of West Main.
A report is pending on the theft of tow chains from a tool box on a trailer parked in the 600 block of West Main.
Arrests:
Arrested 56 year old male from Riverton Phillip Chiles for Fremont County warrant and Child Endangerment and open container
Arrested 23 year old male from Riverton, Eric Antelope for Riverton Municipal Warrant
Arrested 33 year old male from Riverton, Kody Armajo for Criminal Entry and Eluding police
