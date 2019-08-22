Prescription, tow chain thefts reported

Multiple reports from the Riverton Police Department are contained in this post:

Monday:

From the Call Log:

A resident on North Federal called police to report that a friend had gone to a drug store to pick up prescriptions (oxycontin and Iboprofen) three days earlier but had not delivered them.

A resident on Fremont Street reported being threatened by a neighbor

A reported gunshot heard on Eastview Drive was a vehicle that had backfired.

The Riverton Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the 700 block of South Third West.

Arrests

Arrested 22 year old female from Riverton, Callie Hunsberger for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 59 year old female from Riverton, Julia C’Hair for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Tuesday:

More raccoons were caught in a trap in the 3000 block of West Main.

A bat was trapped in the 900 block of West Main.

A report is pending on the theft of tow chains from a tool box on a trailer parked in the 600 block of West Main.

Arrests:

Arrested 56 year old male from Riverton Phillip Chiles for Fremont County warrant and Child Endangerment and open container

Arrested 23 year old male from Riverton, Eric Antelope for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 33 year old male from Riverton, Kody Armajo for Criminal Entry and Eluding police

