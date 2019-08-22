Nominations open for 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards.

Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.

Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination. Digital PDF nominations are required and must be emailed no later than October 9, 2019 to Brittany Perez at brittany.perez@wyo.gov. Accompanying work samples that can’t be scanned and emailed can be mailed to: 2301 Central Ave. Barrett Building, 2nd Fl. Cheyenne, WY 82002.

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 21 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.

Past local recipients include:

2014 – Tom Lucas, Dubois

2011 – Eagle Bronze Foundry, Lander and Promoting Arts in Lander Schools, Lander

2008 – Diane Springford, Lander

2007 – Lander Community Concerts Association, and Mike McClure, Lander

2001 – Arts in Action, Riverton

2000 – Sara Wiles, Lander

1999 – Wind River Artists Guild & Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center – Dubois

1995 – Bud Boller, Dubois

1994 – Margaret Peck, Riverton

1991 – Margery Barber, Lander

1990 – Eva McAdams, Fort Washakie

1987 – Mary Back, Dubois

1985 – Harmon Watt, Riverton

1982 – Tonia Burnette, Riverton