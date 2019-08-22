Mar 30, 1950 – Aug 18, 2019

Michael Barry Sartain passed away August 18, 2019 in his beloved Riverton, Wyoming. He was born in Coulee Dam, Washington; attended Edison School District graduating from Centralia High School in 1969. He was a graduate of Washington State College.

He loved the outdoors, worked in Alaska for over 10 years; an avid hunter and fisherman in Washington and Wyoming. When moving to Riverton, he had the Cedar Bar for over 30 years. His happy and grumpy laugh and friendliness were known by everyone. He loved his German Shorthair hunting dog, Bidor; as well as his Harley and rundown truck and his outdoor lifestyle.

He had one brother, Duane Sartain (Peggy) Las Vegas, Nevada formerly of Adna, Washington; many loved nieces and nephews who hated his bushy beard.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Cedar Bar in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Sartain; Marie Buckner; Sharon Coldiron; and mother and father Elwin and Francis Sartain. He also leaves the Carr Family of Riverton and Sharon Crowley, a good friend of Riverton.