Lander City Hall drainage issue now being addressed

Lander, Wyo. – Work has started on several long-time deferred maintenance projects at Lander City Hall. After the building’s roof was replaced earlier this year, work is now moving to the foundation.

“We’re installing gutters and drains that take the water from the roof away from the building,” said Assistant Mayor Rajean Strube Fossen. “Before this project the water collected along the foundation and leached inside the building, causing damage both inside and out.” She said the work now underway is addressing only the building’s exterior damage.

Mayor Monte Richardson’s office inside City Hall was among those most affected, with sheetrock, wood paneling, cabinets and baseboards warped and damaged by the seeping water.

“This has been a problem for a decade or more, but we have the maintenance funds this year to address the problem,” Fossen said. She indicated the cost of the work is in the vicinity of $65,000 to $75,000 with a portion of that cost being covered by insurance.

The project is to be completed this fall.