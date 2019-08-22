Eleven arrests; Multiple thefts; One Burglary

Multiple reports from the FCSO are included in this post:

Wednesday

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 40 calls for service, including 17 requests for an ambulance and one fire call. 10 persons were booked into the detention center, which is now responsible for 189 inmates, 14 of which are being held in jails outside of the county. There were no arrests by deputies in on Wednesday.

From the call log:

A mailbox in the Shoshoni area on Highway 26 was reported stolen.

An ambulance was dispatched to a location on East Fork Road near Dubois for a person who suffered a broken leg from a fall from a horse.

A resident on Rendezvous Road reported someone had taken the license plates off of his vehicle.

A vehicle struck a deer on Two Valley Road east of Shoshoni.

A vehicle that left the road and crashed through a ditch and ended up alongside a fence on Gasser Road was found abandoned.

The lone fire call was for a grass and brush fire near milepost 11 on the Blue Sky Highway. The Fort Washakie Fire Battalion responded.

Tuesday

There were 52 calls for service, including 14 ambulance calls and six fire calls.

Arrests included:

Ronald Crebs, 42, Torrington on a Court Hold

Wesley Quiver, 30, Ethete on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont Co.

Richard Shelatz, 57, Riverton, Violation of a Protection Order.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

From the Call Log:

A theft reported on Muskrat Road outside of Shoshoni is being investigated.

A resident on North 2nd Street in Lander complained that a neighbor keeps opening a gate when he has cows in his pasture.

Monday

There were 132 calls for service over the weekend including 56 requests for an ambulance. There were 8 fire calls for grass and brush fires and one vehicle crash call. A total of 24 individuals were booked into the detention center.

Arrests

Shane Archambalt, 39, Lander, DWUI

Scott Barrett, 38, Pavillion, Domestic Battery, Interference of Emergency Call

Brandon Hamilton, 25, Lander, Failure to Appear warrant

Donald Johnson, 60, Lander, Theft, Wrongful Taking of disposing of property

Triston Martinez, 19, Riverton, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Natrona County warrant on a Probation Violation

Jaden Moss, 22, Riverton, Shoplifting and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Colson McDowell, 19, Lander, Aggravated Burlary and Property Destruction warrants.

Darrell Smith, 30, Kinnear, Domestic Battery

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

From the call log:

A wreck of a side-by-side was reported on Crooked Creek Drive near Dubois

A burglary was reported at the Bistro in Dubois. A back window had been broken out and the front door was open.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out twice for deceased individuals, one in Lander and one in the Kinnear area.