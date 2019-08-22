Elderly resident scammed out of $40,000

Lander Police responded to 11 calls on Monday. from the call log:

A fly fishing rod and reel was reported stolen out of a pickup truck overnight on Parks Avenue.

Lander Police assisted the Billings, MT Police on a request for information on a vehicle found in that city.

Arrests:

Tianna Armour, 28, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Tuesday

Lander Police responded to nine calls for service on Tuesday

An elderly Lander resident reported being scammed out of $40,000 from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House in Jamaica. Police and the Department of Family Services are assisting the resident.

Arrests:

Christopher Faulkner, 46, Lander, on two Fremont County warrants

Gary Johnson, 61, Lander, Probation Violation