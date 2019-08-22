CWC Board begins process for BAS Degree; 1st of 6 steps

In a special meeting Wednesday night on campus, the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to allow the college to begin the approval processes to start Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degrees.\

In a memo to President Brad Tyndall, Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Accreditation Liaison Officer Louisa Hunkerstorm stated that “community colleges offering four-year degrees is a growing nationwide trend. These offerings allow students to continue their education beyond the Associate’s level at an affordable price while staying in their home communities. Degree offerings can be tailored to suit a community’s specific workforce needs, and may be more applied or technical than the focus of typical four-year university degrees.”

Beginning with the codification of the Wyoming Education Attainment Council Executive Committee in the 2019 General legislative session, Wyoming leaders have been collaborating on several fronts to provide additional pathways for individuals to obtain post-secondary credentials and certificates. According to former Governor Mead’s executive order, “the economic growth and economic diversification of the State will depend on citizens and workers with a wide array of knowledge and skills.” It emphasized that high-quality industry credentials and higher education degrees were connected to higher employment and increased earning power.