Corona’s body found in Bridger-Teton Nat’l Forest

The body of a woman missing since last month was found Tuesday, ending over a month-long search for 28-year-old Aubree Corona, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers caught a break when Corona’s vehicle was found disabled on a two-track road near Leeds Lake. Given that new starting point, searchers found the woman’s body about a mile away.

Corona had left a campsite near Pinedale on July 13th intending to return, but apparently became lost, She was last spotted in the area near Lake of The Woods in the Bridger Teton National Forest shortly after she had been reported missing. That is the general vicinity where her broken-down vehicle and her body were found.

Agencies and volunteers from three counties, including Fremont County were involved in the search.