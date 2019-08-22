Breaking News

Challenge for Charities raised $500K for non-profits

Article Updated: August 22, 2019
The recipients of this year's Challenge for Charities Fund Raising received their checks Tuesday at the Museum of the American West. Lander Community Foundation Photo

This year’s Challenge for Charities sponsored by the Lander Community Foundation doled out just under a half-million dollars to 44 non-profit organizations. According to a news release, the distributions were made this week at a special event.

Of the total amount raised, the Foundation gave a 57 percent match to the  organizations, 11 of which met the maximum funding cap of $10,000.

Foundation board member Rajean Strube Fossen said the over the  last nine years, the challenge for charities has funneled over $2.5 million straight into  Lander nonprofits. She said all of those  monies were used locally. According t o Fossen, “that’s huge for the community.”

This year’s distribution to the non-profits was $116-thousand dollars more than what was matched last year

