Challenge for Charities raised $500K for non-profits

This year’s Challenge for Charities sponsored by the Lander Community Foundation doled out just under a half-million dollars to 44 non-profit organizations. According to a news release, the distributions were made this week at a special event.

Of the total amount raised, the Foundation gave a 57 percent match to the organizations, 11 of which met the maximum funding cap of $10,000.

Foundation board member Rajean Strube Fossen said the over the last nine years, the challenge for charities has funneled over $2.5 million straight into Lander nonprofits. She said all of those monies were used locally. According t o Fossen, “that’s huge for the community.”

This year’s distribution to the non-profits was $116-thousand dollars more than what was matched last year