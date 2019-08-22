Centennial Farm & Ranch Honors Two Local Ranches

Celebrating the Cowboy State’s ranching and farming legacy, 20 Wyoming families, who have lived and worked on their family agricultural operations for at least 100 years, including two local ranches, were recently honored by the State Historic Preservation Office’s Centennial Farm and Ranch program at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.
At the ceremony, Governor Mark Gordon, Senator Mike Enzi, Senator John Barrasso, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney addressed the 225 people present during the ceremony.
The 2019 Honorees from Fremont County include:
John Armstrong, Jean Armstrong, Bill and Annette Bregar, Armstrong Ranch, 1919, Fremont County
Michael Hornecker, Peggy Steers Hornecker, Bonnie Steers Willhelm and Gary Steers and the Steers Family, Steers Ranch, LLC, 1888, Fremont County
The Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch program was re-established by the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office in 2006. With this 13th anniversary event, 306 families have now been recognized. To apply for the 2020 Centennial Farm and Ranch honor, please contact the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office at 307-777-7697 or visit their website at wyoshpo.state.wy.us and click on Programs.
The other Wyoming Honorees are:
Boynton and Anna Alter, Alter Homestead, 1919, Goshen County
James Atkinson and Family, Atkinson Sheep Creek Ranch, 1895, Albany County
Pamela Baxter-Anderson and Family, Baxter Ranch, 1919, Platte County
Robert (Bob) R. Johnson and Family, Johnson Family Ranches, 1903, Niobrara County
Danese Jordan Reed and the Jordan Family, Nine O Cattle Company, Inc., 1919, Niobrara County
Kimble Family, Five Diamond Ranch, 1883, Sheridan County
Donna and Wendy Lamb and Family, Lamb Ranch, 1919, Crook County
Gary and Judy Lewis and Family, Lewis Ranch, 1916, Campbell County
Merle and Vicki McClure and Family, McClure Ranch, 1919, Campbell County
Kirk, Janet and Nathan McNutt, McNutt Ranch, 1917, Platte County
Roger Newkirk and the Newkirk/Smith Families, Arrowtail Ranch, 1919, Albany County
Joan and Wayne Neumiller and the Pellatz/Neumiller Family, Sunshine Valley Ranch, 1917, Converse County
Towns Family, Towns Family Farm, 1908, Laramie County
JoAnn Wade and Happy Tyrrel Family, Happy’s 3J Ranch, 1919, Goshen County
Lucinda V. Houtchens, Terese V. Bakers, John Voight and the Voight Family, the “Traingle-M” Voight Ranch, 1915, Platte County
Gweenie Weaver, Weaver Ranch, 1913, Crook County
Gweenie Weaver/Derald and Maritza Maddison, Maddison Ranch, 1912, Crook County
Partners in the Centennial Farm and Ranch program include: Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Rural Electric Association, Wyoming Wool Growers Association and Wyoming Livestock Roundup.
These partners were represented at the event by Darin Westby, director, Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources; Jim Magagna, executive vice-president, Wyoming Stock Growers Association; Ron Gullberg, business development director, Wyoming Business Council; Doug Miyamoto, director, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and Amy Hendrickson, executive director, Wyoming Wool Growers Association