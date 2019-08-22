Centennial Farm & Ranch Honors Two Local Ranches

Celebrating the Cowboy State’s ranching and farming legacy, 20 Wyoming families, who have lived and worked on their family agricultural operations for at least 100 years, including two local ranches, were recently honored by the State Historic Preservation Office’s Centennial Farm and Ranch program at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.

At the ceremony, Governor Mark Gordon, Senator Mike Enzi, Senator John Barrasso, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney addressed the 225 people present during the ceremony.

The 2019 Honorees from Fremont County include:

John Armstrong, Jean Armstrong, Bill and Annette Bregar, Armstrong Ranch, 1919, Fremont County

Michael Hornecker, Peggy Steers Hornecker, Bonnie Steers Willhelm and Gary Steers and the Steers Family, Steers Ranch, LLC, 1888, Fremont County

The Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch program was re-established by the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office in 2006. With this 13th anniversary event, 306 families have now been recognized. To apply for the 2020 Centennial Farm and Ranch honor, please contact the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office at 307-777-7697 or visit their website at wyoshpo.state.wy.us and click on Programs.

The other Wyoming Honorees are:

Boynton and Anna Alter, Alter Homestead, 1919, Goshen County

James Atkinson and Family, Atkinson Sheep Creek Ranch, 1895, Albany County

Pamela Baxter-Anderson and Family, Baxter Ranch, 1919, Platte County

Robert (Bob) R. Johnson and Family, Johnson Family Ranches, 1903, Niobrara County

Danese Jordan Reed and the Jordan Family, Nine O Cattle Company, Inc., 1919, Niobrara County

Kimble Family, Five Diamond Ranch, 1883, Sheridan County

Donna and Wendy Lamb and Family, Lamb Ranch, 1919, Crook County

Gary and Judy Lewis and Family, Lewis Ranch, 1916, Campbell County

Merle and Vicki McClure and Family, McClure Ranch, 1919, Campbell County

Kirk, Janet and Nathan McNutt, McNutt Ranch, 1917, Platte County

Roger Newkirk and the Newkirk/Smith Families, Arrowtail Ranch, 1919, Albany County

Joan and Wayne Neumiller and the Pellatz/Neumiller Family, Sunshine Valley Ranch, 1917, Converse County

Towns Family, Towns Family Farm, 1908, Laramie County

JoAnn Wade and Happy Tyrrel Family, Happy’s 3J Ranch, 1919, Goshen County

Lucinda V. Houtchens, Terese V. Bakers, John Voight and the Voight Family, the “Traingle-M” Voight Ranch, 1915, Platte County

Gweenie Weaver, Weaver Ranch, 1913, Crook County

Gweenie Weaver/Derald and Maritza Maddison, Maddison Ranch, 1912, Crook County

Partners in the Centennial Farm and Ranch program include: Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Rural Electric Association, Wyoming Wool Growers Association and Wyoming Livestock Roundup.

These partners were represented at the event by Darin Westby, director, Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources; Jim Magagna, executive vice-president, Wyoming Stock Growers Association; Ron Gullberg, business development director, Wyoming Business Council; Doug Miyamoto, director, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and Amy Hendrickson, executive director, Wyoming Wool Growers Association