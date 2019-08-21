Wind River Basin Fire Watch in place through Monday

The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Wind River Basin:

Wednesday and Wednesday night… Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon in north and central Wyoming. Some storms could become strong with the main threat being gusty winds.

Thursday through Tuesday… Thursday…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms in the north. Strong gusty winds and low relative humidities in southwest Wyoming is expected. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the areas west of the Continental Divide.

Elevated fire weather conditions are likely through next Monday.

The Wind River Basin Forecast: