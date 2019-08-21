Normal school bus schedule at FCSD#14 this week during Ethete highway project

Work on the $14.63 million Wyoming 132 (Blue Sky Highway) highway improvement project is continuing, and Wyoming Indian School District 14 is planning its normal school bus schedule this week with the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

Prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander will be working with the Ethete-area school district and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to help school buses and school traffic navigate the work zone between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Wyoming Indian Elementary School and Wyoming Indian High School are within the work zone of the Blue Sky Highway improvement project.

Wyoming Indian School District 14 began its 2019-20 school year today, Aug. 21.

The project, between U.S. 287 and Ethete, includes grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of Wyoming 132 north of Lander.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

“Please allow for extra time to reach your destination on Wyoming 132,” Smith said. “Motorists should expect at least another month of driving on a gravel surface.”

Prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander plans to begin paving the 7-mile project by late September.