The Shoshone National Forest has completed work on the Fish Lake Road, National Forest Service Road (NFSR) 544, on the Wind River Ranger District near Dubois.

Good weather and excellent public support allowed for the project to be completed weeks ahead of schedule. Adding guardrails and turnouts to Fish Lake Road has improved the safety of the road for a variety of forest users. The Shoshone National Forest would like to thank the public for their patience during this road work.