Aerial Government Draw Weed Control set to begin

Lander, Wyo. – With a shared commitment to control expanding populations of noxious and invasive weeds, the Bureau of Land Management will partner with Fremont County Weed and Pest for a third season to treat weeds in the Government Draw area east of Lander.

To combat cheatgrass and leafy spurge expansion and improve habitat for wildlife and livestock grazing, the herbicide Panoramic and adjuvant Sun Wet will be sprayed from a helicopter. Panoramic will provide selective post-emergent control of leafy spurge and pre-emergent control of cheatgrass.

Aerial treatments may occur from August 26 through September 15. Actual spraying days will depend on weather conditions. The greater project area encompasses more than 30,000 acres of public, state and private land impacted by leafy spurge and cheatgrass.

“This is the third season of aerial weed treatments in Government Draw,” said Emma Freeland, BLM natural resource specialist for the Lander Field Office. “With all the moisture this spring, leafy spurge and cheatgrass got quite a boost. Followup treatments are important to continue controlling these noxious weeds and to promote resource conditions that support wildlife and livestock grazing.”

The aerial treatments are made possible by grants to Fremont County Weed and Pest from Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, state and private forestry, and the local sage-grouse working group.

The area will remain open during the project dates, but please use caution to avoid spraying operations. Spraying will not occur in any area whenever the helicopter pilot detects human presence. For more information, please contact Freeland at 307-332-8400.