Yellowstone fire danger level raised to “high”, New Fire Detected

- The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now high.
- There are no fire restrictions currently in place in the park.
- Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
- All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
- On Sunday, August 18, a new lightning-caused wildland fire was detected approximately one mile west of Dunraven Pass.
- The 0.1-acre Carnelian Fire is smoldering in an area that last burned in 1988.
- Crews are monitoring the fire.
- Smoke may be visible from the park road.
- There are no area, campsite, or trail closures at this time.
- The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
- Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.
