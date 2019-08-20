Breaking News

Yellowstone fire danger level raised to “high”, New Fire Detected

Article Updated: August 20, 2019
  • The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now high.
  • There are no fire restrictions currently in place in the park.  
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.  
  • All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • On Sunday, August 18, a new lightning-caused wildland fire was detected approximately one mile west of Dunraven Pass. 
    • The 0.1-acre Carnelian Fire is smoldering in an area that last burned in 1988. 
    • Crews are monitoring the fire.
    • Smoke may be visible from the park road. 
    • There are no area, campsite, or trail closures at this time.
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

