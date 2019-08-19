Soldiers House Helping Local Veteran

The Soldiers House of Fremont County is asking the residents of Riverton and Lander for their help in caring for a local veteran who is having major surgery. According to a post on The Soldiers House of Fremont County , the veteran would appreciate a few meals, help getting around occasionally, and maybe some light house keeping between August 23rd, and September 5th.



If you have the means to help out in any way, please contact Jennifer at 307-349-0945 (text or call), or message them on their Facebook Page.



The Soldier’s House of Fremont County is the Wyoming Headquarters of The Soldiers Project – Wyoming Chapter and seeks to support all Fremont Co. Veterans.