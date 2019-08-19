Expect Bus Delays in Riverton as Children Head Back to School

Fremont School District #25 has released that bus schedules may vary due to construction during the start of the school year. A list of affected schools can be found in the release below.

“Parents: Due to road construction and closures around Riverton, the drop off times for your Fremont County School District #25 students may be delayed by 10 – 15 minutes for the first few days of school. These schools include:

Aspen Early Learning Center Ashgrove Elementary Jackson Elementary Willow Creek Elementary Rendezvous Elementary Riverton Middle School Riverton High School

Thank you for your patience during this time. “

