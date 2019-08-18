Breaking News

Smoke from Pinedale coming over the Divide; Red Flag warning still in effect Sunday

Article Updated: August 18, 2019
Tannerite Fire Location near Pinedale. Image from NWS-RIW

Smoke from two fires could be seen from Riverton’s National Weather Service Forecast office Saturdayt afternoon. The larger fire, the Tannerite Fire near Pinedale, was large enough to be detected from satellite imagery. The smaller fire was burning near 17-Mile Road around Arapahoe.

The Wind River Basin Forecast: 

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central
Wyoming.

Sunday and Sunday night

Critical fire weather conditions across much of western and
central Wyoming.

Monday through Saturday.

Monday, Critical fire weather conditions continue for much of
southwest and central Wyoming.

Tuesday, elevated fire weather conditions for central and
southwest Wyoming.

IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. 
* AFFECTED AREA:   In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 283.The Wind River Basin
* WHEN: Sunday afternoon and evening. 
* WIND: West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. 
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent. 
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving the campground. Avoid driving or parking in high, dead grass as a spark can ignite dry vegetation.

