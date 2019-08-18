Breaking News

High School Girls Softball coming to Wyoming

Article Updated: August 18, 2019
Softball glove and ball. Image courtesy Pixabay.com

Girls High School Fast Pitch Softball is on the cusp of being sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. Laramie this past week became the 8th school to opt in, joining Cody, Rock Springs, Green River, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Casper Natrona and Casper Kelly Walsh. The WHSAA said eight schools were needed before they would vote on sanctioning the new sport.

Several other schools may join the list. Tentative start date for the new softball league would be 2020.

The WHSAA will meet this fall with ratification of the program expected to be on the agenda.

