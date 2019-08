Here is the latest mosquito count from the Fremont County Weed and Pest District. The District weekly reports on the numbers of trapped mosquitos in locations around the county, and especially the Culex species, which carries the West Nile Virus.

Riverton – 528 mosquitos trapped, 37 Culex

Lander – 88 Culex trapped

Hudson – 509 mosquitos trapped, 14 Culex identified

Shoshoni – 11 Culex trapped

Pavillion, 15 Culex trapped

No report from Dubois or the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapahoe Tribes