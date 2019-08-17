Updates on the agenda for the commissioners Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will hear updates from Public Health Nursing Supervisor Kathleen Laidlaw, Transportation Department Superintendent Billy Meeks, and the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) on commercial air service at Riverton Regional Airport.

The commission has also scheduled a discussion on a quarter-cent optional sales tax for supporting economic development initiatives in the county. That discussion is set for 10:45 a.m. It is being brought forward by the Fremont County Association of Governments, comprised of representatives from each of the county’s local municipalities and the commission.

There will also be a Board of Equalization hearing on two cases beginning at 1:30 p.m.