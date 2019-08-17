Two weeks and counting…

(Laramie, Wyo.) It seems hard to believe but two weeks from Saturday the Cowboys open the 2019 season with a ton of promise and an opponent from the SEC! Tickets are going well for the Missouri game which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, in War Memorial Stadium. This is only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC team in the War. Wyoming defeated Ole Miss in 2004, 37-32.