Breaking News

September looks to stay hot, wet

WyoToday
Article Updated: August 17, 2019
Comments Off on September looks to stay hot, wet
Sun on blue sky. LibreShot via Google Images

The National Weather Service climate outlook for September calls for mainly above normal precipitation, with temperatures above normal in a majority of the state, except the far northeast corner. You can find interactive maps on the CPC website: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

Post navigation

Posted in: