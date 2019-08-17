September looks to stay hot, wet

The National Weather Service climate outlook for September calls for mainly above normal precipitation, with temperatures above normal in a majority of the state, except the far northeast corner. You can find interactive maps on the CPC website: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov
Breaking News
-
The National Weather Service climate outlook for September calls for mainly above normal precipitation, with…
-
The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports the potential for wildfires…
-
The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will hear updates from Public Health Nursing Supervisor Kathleen Laidlaw,…
-
The agenda for Tuesday's regular city council meeting in Riverton includes a request from Riverton…
-
-
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center took 34 calls for serving in the 24…
-
(Laramie, Wyo.) It seems hard to believe but two weeks from Saturday the Cowboys open…
-
Here is the latest mosquito count from the Fremont County Weed and Pest District. The…
-
MOOSE, WY- The Signal Mountain Summit Road and area in Grand Teton National Park have been…
-
Worland-area farmers are invited to an Aug. 20 pre-harvest meeting with Frannie Port-Of-Entry personnel; A…