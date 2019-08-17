Break-in reported in Hudson; Hit and run on East Monroe

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center took 34 calls for serving in the 24 hours ending Friday morning at 7 a.m. The calls included requests for an ambulance 22 times and nine fire calls. Eight persons were booked into the detention center, which currently has a population of 194 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, 13 are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log…

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported on East Monroe at Skaggs Road. A headlight from the suspect vehicle was found at the scene along with a broken fence post.

A resident on South Missouri Avenue reported two buildings were broken into and some tools taken.

Deputies received a report of a truck being damaged while loading hay on Marlatt Road outside of Riverton.

The Fremont County Coroner was called out on a death reported in Riverton.

Four reports were received of a grass fire along the Bison Basin Road east of Sweetwater Station. Two grass fires were reported in Riverton and three gas investigation calls were also received by local fire departments.