Breaking News

Break-in reported in Hudson; Hit and run on East Monroe

WyoToday
Article Updated: August 17, 2019
Comments Off on Break-in reported in Hudson; Hit and run on East Monroe

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center took 34 calls for serving in the 24 hours ending Friday morning at 7 a.m. The calls included requests for an ambulance 22 times and nine fire calls. Eight persons were booked into the detention center, which currently has a population of 194 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, 13 are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log…

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported on East Monroe at Skaggs Road. A headlight from the suspect vehicle was found at the scene along with a broken fence post.

A resident on South Missouri Avenue reported two buildings were broken into and some tools taken.

Deputies received a report of a truck being damaged while loading hay on Marlatt Road outside of Riverton.

The Fremont County Coroner was called out on a death reported in Riverton.

Four reports were received of a grass fire along the Bison Basin Road east of Sweetwater Station. Two grass fires were reported in Riverton and three gas investigation calls were also received by local fire departments.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Post navigation

Posted in: